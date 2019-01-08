You are here

Home > Real Estate

Mumbai records back-to-back home price declines in 2018

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 9:16 PM

[MUMBAI] Home prices in India's financial capital Mumbai dropped for a second consecutive year in 2018 with buyers, shopping for discounts, content to remain on the sidelines expecting future declines, according to Knight Frank.

A 6.8 per cent fall in Mumbai's residential property prices last year was the worst among eight Indian cities, according to the property consultant. It came after a 5 per cent decline in 2017, when values weakened for the first time in a decade. A cash crunch among non-bank lenders in the final months of last year delayed loans and hurt buyer sentiment, according to the report, with sales showing a "significant slowdown since then."

Mumbai's struggles echo those of cities from London to Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, where investors have been jolted by price drops spurred by government policies and volatile markets. India has seen unprecedented change rattle its property market over the past two years. New rules have forced transparency and accountability among the nation's notoriously unreliable developers while a surprise cash ban and new sales tax damped sentiment. All this means buyers now have more bargaining power.

"If the developer is not willing to reduce prices, most buyers are ready to wait and are in no hurry to close the transaction," according to the Knight Frank report. "They are expecting the prices to come down in the future, which was not the case until a few years back."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It wasn't all gloom for Mumbai's developers as home sales climbed 3 per cent last year and launches of projects more than tripled. The city and its outskirts, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, together house about 20 million people.

Sales across India's top eight cities increased 6 per cent from a year ago, while project launches jumped 76 percent.

Here are a few more highlights from the report:

Apart from Mumbai, home prices corrected in Pune and Chennai by 3 per cent and Kolkata by 4 per cent.

Prices rose 7 per cent in Hyderabad due to the high availability of ready apartments, and by 2 per cent in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, which includes capital Delhi and Noida.

Most developers are concentrating on the affordable and mid–range segment with 60 per cent of launches selling at prices below the 5 million rupees (S$97,550) mark.

Bengaluru saw the highest annual increase in sales at 27 per cent.

The liquidity crunch among non-bank financial companies in the second half hurt cash-strapped developers with few financing options left.

"The liquidity crisis, if not resolved, is likely to keep the noose tight in the Indian real estate sector in 2019, hampering its growth," Anuj Puri, chairman of Mumbai-based Anarock Property Consultants said separately. "New launches are likely to remain muted."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

UK house prices round off weak quarter with December rebound

If iconic Golden Mile Complex is conserved, 86,000 sq m will be considered for mixed-use development

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund form joint venture; buys 6 logistics properties in Japan for US$1b

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

CapitaLand JV buys 70% stake in Shanghai building for 2.75b yuan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel e-wallet Dash to roll out remittance service to Myanmar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening