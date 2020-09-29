You are here

Home > Real Estate

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to Artemis Ventures

Buyer is Singapore-incorporated investment holding company and linked to private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management
Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

ABI Plaza - Google maps.jpg
The 12-storey freehold office tower has a total net lettable area of about 92,498 square feet.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Singapore

REAL estate investment firm MYP, which is controlled by Indonesian billionaire Tahir's family, on Monday announced it plans to sell ABI Plaza in Tanjong Pagar for S$200 million.

The buyer, Artemis Ventures, is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company and linked to a private fund managed by CapitaLand Fund Management.

Mainboard-listed MYP's wholly-owned unit Grace Shine and Artemis inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement (SPA) on Sept 24.

Located at 11 Keppel Road, the 12-storey freehold office tower has a total net lettable area of about 92,498 square feet (sq ft), four car-park levels and an average floor plate of around 12,500 sq ft per floor.

SEE ALSO

URA clampdown on option re-issue may have some cooling effect on property market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The building was completed in 1994 and stands to benefit from the Urban Redevelopment Authority's central business district incentive scheme.

It will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis as at the date of the SPA, and subject to and with the benefit of tenancies, leases, licences and/or occupation agreements that are subsisting at the deal's completion, MYP said.

Before being acquired by MYP, Grace Shine bought the building for S$175 million in 2011. Back then, the total cost of acquisition attributable to the property was S$165.8 million.

The latest deal price is about 20.6 per cent higher than that cost of acquisition, but 23.1 per cent lower than the property's market value of S$260.1 million as at March 31.

That's the latest independent valuation of ABI Plaza commissioned by MYP as part of the group's yearly valuation of its portfolio of investment properties. Teho Property Consultants carried out the valuation using the market comparison and capitalisation of income methods.

MYP on Monday said the sale consideration took into account, among other things, the property's market value, prevailing economic conditions affecting the property market and the offers which MYP received.

ABI Plaza was put on the market in June at a guide price of above S$280 million. The Business Times reported that when the expression of interest exercise closed on July 30, only a few parties were said to have made submissions, all below S$200 million.

The private fund managed by CapitaLand later emerged as the frontrunner for the property at about S$206 million and entered into exclusive due diligence, BT reported.

MYP on Monday said the proposed disposal is in line with the group's efforts to maintain a strong balance sheet with sufficient resources for future investment needs.

The sale will also enable the group to unlock the property's underlying value and redeploy the proceeds to potentially higher-yielding assets to optimise returns to shareholders, MYP noted. This comes amid uncertainty in the global economy and property market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net proceeds are estimated to be S$197.5 million, which MYP will use to repay a bank loan and for its general working capital.

The proposed disposal is subject to either approval from MYP shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be convened, or a Singapore Exchange waiver from the requirement to do so. Either of these must be obtained within 16 weeks from the date of the SPA.

If successful, the disposal is expected to be complete on the later of four weeks from the SPA date, four weeks from the date of the waiver, or two weeks from the EGM date.

The net tangible asset value of ABI Plaza and its book value are each about S$260.1 million, MYP said. Pre-tax net loss attributable to the property for FY20 was about S$429,000.

The deal will amount to a "book" loss on disposal of some S$60.1 million, although the actual "cash" profit arising from the deal will be S$34.2 million based on the historical cost of acquisition, MYP noted.

MYP on Sept 24 called for a trading halt, and lifted it during the midday break on Monday; its shares rose S$0.02 or 18.2 per cent to finish Monday at S$0.13.

CapitaLand lost S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to end at S$2.68.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 06:06 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says White House has to offer more on stimulus for a deal

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the White House will have to agree to "much more" spending for a...

Sep 29, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-...

Sep 29, 2020 05:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another US stimulus package...

Sep 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking...

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.