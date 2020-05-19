Nassim bungalow put on market with asking price of over S$41m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LMG Realty, now part of BRC Asia, has put on the market a soon-to-be completed freehold bungalow on Nassim Road.
The asking price is in excess of S$41 million or S$3,084 per square foot based on the land area of 13,293 sq ft, says Savills Singapore's deputy managing...
