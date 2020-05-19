You are here

Home > Real Estate

Nassim bungalow put on market with asking price of over S$41m

LMG Realty's asking price works out to be S$3,084 per square foot based on land area of 13,293 sq ft
Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20200519_KRVILLA19NXU7_4121070.jpg
The temporary occupation permit (TOP) for the new bungalow, designed by RT+Q Architects, is expected to be obtained in the second half of this year.
PHOTO: RT+Q ARCHITECTS

BT_20200519_KRVILLA19NXU7_4121070.jpg
"Houses on Nassim Road are rarely available for sale. This property provides an opportunity for, say, a new Singapore citizen, to move into a well-designed brand new house almost immediately." - Galven Tan, Savills Singapore's deputy managing director of capital markets

Singapore

LMG Realty, now part of BRC Asia, has put on the market a soon-to-be completed freehold bungalow on Nassim Road.

The asking price is in excess of S$41 million or S$3,084 per square foot based on the land area of 13,293 sq ft, says Savills Singapore's deputy managing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

UOL managers and above taking pay cut of up to 18% to manage costs

Australia construction to drop more than 10% a year to June 2022

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived: Deloitte survey

China home prices up again in April, adding momentum to recovery

Hotels vs Airbnb: Has Covid-19 disrupted the disrupter?

UK's Intu says it's on course to default in June

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 12:22 AM
Life & Culture

'He liked my backside': Brigitte Bardot's cheeky tribute to dead co-star

[PARIS] French film legend Brigitte Bardot raised eyebrows Monday with a cheeky tribute after the death of a former...

May 19, 2020 12:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ cuts oil exports sharply in May

[LONDON] Opec+ has cut its oil exports sharply in the first half of May, companies that track the shipments said,...

May 18, 2020 11:44 PM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Taiwan exclusion 'further damages' WHO credibility

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday condemned the exclusion of Taiwan from the World Health...

May 18, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Price jump due to substantial shareholders mulling options for their stakes: Perennial

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings, the share price of which added S$0.075 or 14.9 per cent to S$0.58 on Monday, said in...

May 18, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Logos and CSC to redevelop ramp-up warehouse in Jurong

LOGOS, a logistics company backed by ARA Asset Management, on Monday said it is partnering Singapore-listed CSC...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.