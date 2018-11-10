Naumi Hotels expands portfolio with acquisition of two hotels in Wellington

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED hospitality group Naumi Hotels is expanding its footprint in the region with the acquisition of two hotels in Wellington, New Zealand.
The Comfort Hotel Wellington and Quality Hotel Wellington, which are both located in the city centre, will boost the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg