You are here

Home > Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 1:15 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Developers in Singapore sold 1,724 private homes in July 2018, about 2.6 times the 654 units they moved in June 2018 and up 55 per cent from the 1,112 units they sold in July 2017.
BT PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,724 private homes in July 2018, about 2.6 times the 654 units they moved in June 2018 and up 55 per cent from the 1,112 units they sold in July 2017.

These figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Among the top sellers last month were Park Colonial near Woodleigh MRT Station, Riverfront Residences in Hougang and Stirling Residences near Queenstown MRT Station – all released on the night of July 5, shortly after the government anounced the latest round of property cooling measures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based on URA’s data for last month, 429 units were sold at Park Colonial at a median price of S$1,756 per square foot (psf). At Stirling Residences, 339 units were transacted at S$1,746 psf median price. Riverfront Residences, the top-selling project, saw 628 units sold last month at S$1,307 psf median price.

Together, the three projects accounted for 1,396 units, or just over 80 per cent of developers' sales of private homes.

Including ECs, developers moved 1,776 units in July 2018, 2.5 times the 706 units in the previous month, but 15.1 per cent lower than the 2,092 units they moved in July last year.

Real Estate

New Zealand passes ban on foreign homebuyers into law

US beachfront property can be a losing proposition

Interest income, fair value gains lift Straits Trading Q2 net 3 times to S$34m

Canada home prices up in July

CapitaLand to buy Guangzhou sites

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening