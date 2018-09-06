You are here

Home > Real Estate

New energy rating launched for office buildings

The Building & Construction Authority's Green Mark for Super Low Energy, more rigorous than the Green Mark Platinum, is for office buildings using under 100 kwh per sq m a year
Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180906_STBCA6_3553059.jpg
"By setting such new performance benchmarks, Singapore can play an important role in mitigating climate change." - Hugh Lim, BCA CEO.

Singapore

SOLAR shades, natural ventilation and renewable energy panels are some of the prospective energy-saving features the national regulator wants to see in more Singapore buildings.

To intensify the move to a greener future, the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) has

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

2 Amoy St shophouses up for sale

CapitaLand is top real estate developer again

UK market sluggish on Brexit run-in: Berkeley

2 adjoining 4-storey Amoy Street conservation shophouses up for sale with S$3,415 psf guide price

BCA working with developers on 'super low energy' buildings with launch of new green rating

Mahathir says foreigners can buy Forest City units, but will not get residential visas

Editor's Choice

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
2 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek, StarHub in joint venture to form pure-play cybersecurity firm

nz-starbuhtemasek-050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%

HSR Signing
Sep 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to defer HSR construction to May 2020; KL to pay S$15m for suspending work

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening