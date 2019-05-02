New Halal Hub to cost up to S$100m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ELITE Partners Capital and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop a 600,000 square foot Halal Hub in the western region of Singapore.
The project is estimated to cost between S$80 million and S$100
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg