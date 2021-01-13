You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

New home sales to hover at 10,000 in 2020: analysts

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 6:00 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 8:16 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

DEVELOPERS sold 1,217 new homes in December, up almost 60 per cent over the November figure, data compiled by analysts showed.

This brought the unit tally to 10,008 for 2020, a year when Singapore recorded its worst recession as a global pandemic resulted in lockdowns in many countries....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore resale condo market robust despite pandemic, with prices up 1.4% in 2020

Blackstone to buy Sandcrawler building in Singapore for S$176m

Investors have a new default worry in China's debt market

Former Trump property aims to be Palm Beach's most expensive ever

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open flat on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday as a higher yen weighed on the market along with reports that the...

Jan 13, 2021 07:46 AM
Transport

Renault bets on electric after 2020 sales slump

[PARIS] French auto giant Renault on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in 2020 sales amid the coronavirus pandemic,...

Jan 13, 2021 07:19 AM
Transport

Intel's self-driving car unit plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

[SAN FRANCISCO] The head of Intel Corp's self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday the company wants to shift...

Jan 13, 2021 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan visit by US's UN ambassador cancelled: official

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan...

Jan 13, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo cancels last foreign trip amid Trump impeachment moves

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday canceled his final foreign trip scheduled this week as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for