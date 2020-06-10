New private home sales rebound sharply in May, up 75% over April: OrangeTee & Tie

Get our introductory offer at only
NEW private home sales in Singapore jumped 74.7 per cent to 484 units in May from 277 units in April as stay-home buyers zoomed to their dream home.
Despite a full month of "circuit breaker" amid a relentless barrage of gloomy layoffs and wage cuts news, buyers were not deterred as they...
