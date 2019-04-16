New private home sales surge as developers rush to roll out projects

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A WAVE of new launches after the Chinese New Year lull boosted developers' sales in March, with 1,054 private homes having been sold. This was up from the 455 units moved in February and 47 per cent higher than in March last year.
Altogether, 1,812 private homes were
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg