You are here

Home > Real Estate

New rules to avoid cuts to Internet cables

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

INTERNET outages caused by cut underground cables are a target of new regulatory standards for contractors and telecoms players, weeks after the issue was raised in Parliament.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) unveiled a new framework on Monday meant to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m

CapitaLand's new CEO awarded pay package of S$4.2m for 2018

Country Garden 2018 core profit up 38%

Casa Sophia relaunches for collective sale at lower asking price

Eldorado Resorts, Caesars said to be in early merger talks

Private equity firm eyes China malls after US$4.5b Hong Kong  test run

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening