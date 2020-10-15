You are here

Home > Real Estate

New Singapore private home sales in September rise for 5th straight month

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 1:30 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

file7cif4nqran71arujg4rk.jpg
Strong sales in September were due to the 389 units traded at The Penrose, said Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia director (research).
PHOTO: HONG LEONG GROUP SINGAPORE

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,329 new private homes in September, 5.8 per cent more than the 1,256 units in August.

It is the highest sales volume notched since July 2018's 1,724, and marks the fifth consecutive month of increase in monthly sales since the "circuit breaker" in April 2020. The figure is also 4.6 per cent higher than the 1,270 units sold in September 2019.

The latest sales mean 3,665 units were sold in Q3, more than double Q2's 1,762, and 2.6 per cent higher than the 3,572 taken up in Q3 2019.

The figures - which were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday based on its survey of licensed housing developers - exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid. Including ECs, developers moved 1,385 units in September, up from 1,309 units in August.

Last month, 1,340 units were released, of which 25 were in the Core Central Region (CCR), 1,187 in Rest of Central Region (RCR), and 128 were Outside Central Region (OCR).

SEE ALSO

Semi-detached house in Orchard up for sale with S$12m guide price

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The highest number of transactions was in the RCR with 859 units, followed by OCR (386) and CCR (84).

table

The strong sales achieved were due to the 389 units traded at The Penrose which almost single-handedly pushed September to become the highest monthly sales in 2020 and since July 2018, said Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia director (research).

In July 2018, there was the introduction of cooling measures, and frenzied buying on the day before the measures took effect pushed sales to a record high, he said.

In the first nine months of 2020, developers sold an estimated 7,532 units, which is 0.8 per cent more than the same period in 2019.

"While Singapore is headed for its biggest recession on record, the contraction is not broad-based and in part due to the two-month 'circuit breaker'," Mr Lee noted.

The manufacturing and export sectors have shown early signs of recovery since June, and properties are one of the investment assets that will benefit from economic recovery.

"Strong monthly sales and price recovery in the property market since Q2 2020 probably also gave buyers confidence to enter the market," said Mr Lee.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Semi-detached house in Orchard up for sale with S$12m guide price

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

CapitaLand's Ascott signs 12 more properties in China; enters Austria

Trusts' corporate governance scores 'have stagnated or regressed'

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong and Singapore set to reveal travel bubble: SCMP

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and Hong Kong will reveal they've reached a preliminary agreement on a travel bubble that may...

Oct 15, 2020 02:05 PM
Transport

Malfunction of power cable's insulation led to major train breakdown: SMRT

A BREAKDOWN of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations was the culprit behind the...

Oct 15, 2020 01:57 PM
Government & Economy

Parti Liyani will go ahead with complaint against two prosecutors for misconduct

[SINGAPORE] Former domestic worker Parti Liyani has decided to go ahead with her bid to start disciplinary...

Oct 15, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food suspends trading in its shares

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food Company on Thursday requested its trading halt be converted into a...

Oct 15, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Germany tie-up to help local and German SMEs transform, deepen business ties

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA) have signed a memorandum of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for