New type of housing targeted at seniors to be launched in Feb 2021 BTO exercise

An artist's impression of the flats' communal area. Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000.

An artist's impression of a unit's interior. Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000.

THE Singapore government is piloting a new public housing concept to expand the continuum of residential options for seniors.

These Community Care Apartments (CCAs) will be launched for sale in the February 2021 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, and have been jointly developed by the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Health and the Housing and Development Board.

Located at Bukit Batok West Ave 9, these 32 square metre flats (about 344 sq ft) will come with senior-friendly fittings including grab bars and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms with slip-resistant flooring. Other fittings include a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and furnished kitchen, to enable seniors to move in quickly with minimal renovations.

What sets these CCAs apart from existing offerings is residents have to subscribe and pay for a basic service package. With this package, all residents will enjoy services such as 24-hour emergency monitoring and response and dedicated programming to facilitate interaction. These will take place on the communal spaces on each floor.

An on-site community manager will help link residents up with relevant care services according to their needs.

Residents can also layer on additional optional care services such as help with their activities of daily living, as well as household services such as meal delivery, laundry and housekeeping.

About 160 units will be available. Applicants and their spouse (if any) must be 65 years old and above and will have the flexibility to choose a lease ranging from 15 to 35 years, in five-year increments. The lease must cover both the applicant and the spouse (if any) until they are at least 95 years old.

Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000. These do not include the pricing for the basic service package. The apartments cannot be resold or rented out.

Seniors can choose to jointly ballot for the flats with a friend or family member (both must be eligible to purchase the apartment). To be eligible, the average gross monthly household income cannot exceed S$14,000.

Allocation of the flats will be prioritised for seniors with more pressing care needs, where at least one applicant or essential occupier requires permanent assistance with his/her daily living activities.

All residents will also be prioritised for admission to the nearby Bukit Batok Care Home should the need arise in the future.

The public can find out more about the apartments at a physical exhibition at HDB Hub from Dec 14, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The exhibition will feature 3D models of the apartments and a mock-up of the communal space. A showroom of the flat will be available from Jan 4 and visitors will need to book an appointment via HDB InfoWEB.