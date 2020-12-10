You are here

Home > Real Estate

New type of housing targeted at seniors to be launched in Feb 2021 BTO exercise

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 6:00 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

Communal Area Artist Impression 2.jpg
An artist's impression of the flats' communal area. Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000.
PHOTO: HDB

Unit Interior.jpg
An artist's impression of a unit's interior. Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000.
PHOTO: HDB

THE Singapore government is piloting a new public housing concept to expand the continuum of residential options for seniors.

These Community Care Apartments (CCAs) will be launched for sale in the February 2021 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, and have been jointly developed by the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Health and the Housing and Development Board.

Located at Bukit Batok West Ave 9, these 32 square metre flats (about 344 sq ft) will come with senior-friendly fittings including grab bars and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms with slip-resistant flooring. Other fittings include a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and furnished kitchen, to enable seniors to move in quickly with minimal renovations.

What sets these CCAs apart from existing offerings is residents have to subscribe and pay for a basic service package. With this package, all residents will enjoy services such as 24-hour emergency monitoring and response and dedicated programming to facilitate interaction. These will take place on the communal spaces on each floor.

An on-site community manager will help link residents up with relevant care services according to their needs.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Residents can also layer on additional optional care services such as help with their activities of daily living, as well as household services such as meal delivery, laundry and housekeeping.

About 160 units will be available. Applicants and their spouse (if any) must be 65 years old and above and will have the flexibility to choose a lease ranging from 15 to 35 years, in five-year increments. The lease must cover both the applicant and the spouse (if any) until they are at least 95 years old.

Indicative prices for a unit with a 15-year lease tenure is S$40,000 while a unit with a 35-year lease tenure will cost S$65,000. These do not include the pricing for the basic service package. The apartments cannot be resold or rented out.

Seniors can choose to jointly ballot for the flats with a friend or family member (both must be eligible to purchase the apartment). To be eligible, the average gross monthly household income cannot exceed S$14,000.

Allocation of the flats will be prioritised for seniors with more pressing care needs, where at least one applicant or essential occupier requires permanent assistance with his/her daily living activities.

All residents will also be prioritised for admission to the nearby Bukit Batok Care Home should the need arise in the future.

The public can find out more about the apartments at a physical exhibition at HDB Hub from Dec 14, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The exhibition will feature 3D models of the apartments and a mock-up of the communal space. A showroom of the flat will be available from Jan 4 and visitors will need to book an appointment via HDB InfoWEB.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Gul Circle industrial site goes to New Century; no award for Tampines tender

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market

72 million-dollar HDB flats resold in first 11 months of 2020: SRX

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Keppel Reit obtains A$300m in green loans from UOB, BNP Paribas

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Garage

GIC's stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC's stake in DoorDash is now valued at around US$5.04 billion after shares in the...

Dec 10, 2020 05:44 PM
Stocks

STI back in red by 0.6% on US stimulus impasse, Brexit overhang, more virus cases

SINGAPORE shares sank back in the red on a listless trading day with the key Straits Times Index (STI) retreating 18...

Dec 10, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Paris enjoys Brexit bonus with estimated 4,735 extra finance jobs

[PARIS] Brexit has led to 4,735 financial sector jobs shifting to France since Britain voted to leave the European...

Dec 10, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.86...

Dec 10, 2020 05:17 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore moves big step closer to digital-only bank

STANDARD Chartered Singapore was awarded enhanced "Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank" (SRFB) privileges by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Broker's take: Nanofilm's tech will create opportunities in new markets, says UOBKH

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for