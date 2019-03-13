You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York governor calls for permanent 2% property tax cap

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

NEW York governor Andrew Cuomo called on the state legislature to approve a permanent 2 per cent cap on local property taxes, a policy that's been in effect for six years and is up for renewal.

"When they say New York is a high-tax state they're talking about the property tax, not the income tax," he said during a news conference in Albany.

"We did it six years. The sky is not falling. You can exercise fiscal discipline and restraint and survive."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His comments came as the legislature faces an April 1 deadline to approve a budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

His spending plan proposes reorganising the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including congestion pricing and Internet sales taxes to raise transit revenue.

A tax on yet-to-be legalised cannabis may not be ready by the deadline, Mr Cuomo said.

The governor also said he would favor a pied-a-terre tax - a levy on non-resident owners of luxury apartments - to raise more revenue.

Homeowners in 52 of the state's 62 counties pay average property taxes above the US$10,000 limit they are allowed to deduct off their federal income taxes under the law enacted by US President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress in 2017.

That cap could pressure homeowners to leave New York for states with lower property taxes, said Mr Cuomo. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Lippo Karawaci unveils US$1b funding plan, new management team

LMIRT to buy retail mall in Jakarta for 3.7t rupiah

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in Feb from Jan: SRX

139 Cecil Street up for sale again after revamp

London's real estate market stumbles as Brexit kills dealmaking

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening