You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York Grand Hyatt, Trump's first big project, faces demolition

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 7:57 AM

[NEW YORK] A New York developer and a partner plan to demolish the Grand Hyatt New York, the hotel that launched US President Donald Trump's real estate career in Manhattan decades ago, the two companies said on Thursday.

Developer TF Cornerstone and MSD Partners, which manages the assets of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and his family, said they would develop two million square feet (186,000 square metres) of office and retail space and a new luxury Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The redevelopment would be in collaboration with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp, TF Cornerstone and MSD Partners said in a statement.

The Grand Hyatt is immediately east of the Grand Central train station on 42nd Street and was the former Commodore Hotel, a derelict stone building built in 1919 that Mr Trump gutted and re-skinned with a glass facade after its purchase in 1978.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The hotel was Mr Trump's first success in Manhattan after he started in real estate with his father, a wealthy developer in the New York City borough of Queens where the president grew up. Entering Manhattan established Mr Trump's name as a businessman and made him a source of tabloid fascination.

The new development would provide new subway entrances and enhanced connectivity to the subway system underneath Grand Central, and a significant increase in tax revenue, according to the statement.

The project marks a further step in the revitalisation of east Midtown where a 1,401 foot (427m) skyscraper, One Vanderbilt, is rising next to Grand Central on its west side, and JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to build a new headquarters nearby on Park Avenue.

State and city approval is required and construction financing must be arranged, the statement said.

The project may deter potential tenants from relocating to Hudson Yards, a district rising on Manhattan's West Side where a number of marquee companies have decided to relocate.

"This will be a draw for new office tenants and potentially lure tenants away that would have otherwise considered Hudson Yards," said Myers Mermel, chief executive and co-founder of TenantWise, a real estate research and advisory firm.

"It will re-establish Midtown East as the pre-eminent office district," he said.

REUTERS

Real Estate

HDB offers buyers new option: apply today, book tomorrow

New York's Park Lane Hotel stake sold as part of 1MDB recovery

Greek hoteliers say home-renting to tourists 'out of control'

Home prices in London's most-desired districts at 6-year low

UK billionaire’s US$648m London development gets rejected

Australian developer Mirvac defies downturn to post profit jump

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening