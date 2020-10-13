You are here

Home > Real Estate
COMMENTARY

New York's commercial rents are far too high

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201013_PQRENT13_4280049.jpg
Landlords fear vacancies, and many are suffering themselves. But they are given too many reasons - and sometimes obligations - to keep rents high. As a result, storefronts stay empty and the whole city suffers.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

WHAT'S getting in the way of a recovery for New York City's small businesses? Continued weak demand is surely the main factor. But the fact that commercial rents remain artificially inflated compounds the problem. More businesses could survive, more commercial spaces repurposed for other uses and more new businesses started if commercial rents actually reflected market conditions.

The city and state need to act, imposing a broad set of remedies to lower commercial rents. If they don't, the city faces the prospect of a lingeringly weak economy hamstrung by rents that are, as the saying goes, too damn high.

Commercial rents are a key variable in any city economy. If rents are too high, small businesses can't make enough profit to survive, and repurposing (turning retail space into office space, say, or office space into storage space) is too risky for the landlord. This leads to so-called high-rent blight. But if rents are too low, landlords don't have the incentive to rent or develop properties.

Ideally, rents should go up and down in tandem with supply and demand. But that isn't happening in New York City. Commercial rents are "sticky": They stay high even when demand is low.

There appear to be several reasons for this phenomenon. First, because commercial leases are typically long, some landlords, especially those with other income streams, wager that it's better to wait for demand to return than to commit to a cheap long-term lease. If a landlord has an offer today for US$10,000 per month but thinks a US$20,000-per-month tenant may appear in a year or three, he may decide to wait.

SEE ALSO

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sometimes landlords, who are also getting squeezed by the pandemic, would be willing to rent for less money but are blocked by their mortgages and lenders from doing so. This is another reason commercial rents are so sticky. Mortgages for commercial properties in New York City typically set a minimum rent, which makes price cutting a form of default. The problem is compounded when mortgages have been securitised and the terms can be modified only by investor consensus.

A related reason for artificially high rents has to do with how property values are determined. To accept US$10,000 a month in rent from a property that once earned $20,000 a month could entail recognising a multimillion-dollar decrease in the official property value - a situation many properties owners are eager to avoid, even if it means passing up revenue in the short term.

Finally, there is the matter of tax deductions. While a property owner cannot legally deduct losses based on hoped-for rental income, losing money while one waits for a renter can be used to offset certain other forms of income. And it's possible that Donald Trump is not the only player in New York real estate who has creative accountants.

To be sure, many landlords in New York City have been adjusting rents for existing tenants, on an informal basis. Landlords do fear vacancies, and many are suffering themselves. But they are given too many reasons - and sometimes obligations - to keep rents high. As a result, storefronts stay empty and the whole city suffers.

How can the city and state help unlock these assets? First, the state should pass a law voiding minimum-rent terms in existing and future commercial mortgages so that landlords do not risk defaulting if they lower rents. (Yes, such a law would be constitutional.) Second, the city should use property taxes to create a disincentive to leave storefronts empty, as State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan and others have proposed. A storefront unoccupied for, say, more than 90 days could see a property tax increase high enough to cover the revenue lost by the city from not renting the property. That would help get the market moving.

Third, the city should modify zoning rules that interfere with repurposing spaces. Finally, the state should create a specialised task force to audit questionable deductions in the commercial real estate market.

This plan would help push commercial rents down to market rates. And, unlike classic rent control, which puts a limit on price raises, the idea is not to impede the market but to make it work. The city and state would be undoing the restraints that are preventing rents from obeying the law of supply and demand.

As the cliché goes, every crisis presents an opportunity. New York City has been hit hard by the pandemic, and economically its small businesses have been hit the hardest. Yet New York, when it needs to be, can be creative: Its recent rapid transformation into a city of great outdoor dining is just one example. Bringing about a reduction in commercial rents could help power the kind of rebirth that has been this resilient city's proudest tradition. NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Analysts see 'balanced fundamentals' in Singapore's private property market

Shortage of homes in Berlin despite rent freeze

Warehouse landlords biggest gainers of rising e-commerce in Asean: DBS

BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 05:50 AM
Stocks

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

IFAST Corp said its to-be-released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30 may explain...

Oct 13, 2020 12:41 AM
Government & Economy

Letting virus 'run free' to get herd immunity is unethical, says WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization chief warned Monday against suggestions by some to just allow Covid-19 to...

Oct 13, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

ECB pushes governments to keep up fiscal support for economy

[BRUSSELS] European Central Bank top officials amplified their call on governments to keep supporting euro-area...

Oct 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

[NEW DELHI] India opened dozens of new bridges - many of them providing all-weather access along its disputed...

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for