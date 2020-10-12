New York's luxury hotels welcome last-minute locals as jet set stay away

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
New York
JOHN Farrell and his wife booked a US$1,000 room in the morning and were in New York hours later for their one-night stay.
They are part of a new local and last-minute clientele keeping the lights on at the city's most luxurious hotels now that the novel coronavirus has...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes