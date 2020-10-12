You are here

New York's luxury hotels welcome last-minute locals as jet set stay away

In addition to the missing foreign tourists, American guests are also gone, deterred by strict virus measures
The tourism downturn has been brutal in the Big Apple, where hotels have sprouted like mushrooms in recent years - not only in Manhattan, but also in areas such as Brooklyn and Queens.
JOHN Farrell and his wife booked a US$1,000 room in the morning and were in New York hours later for their one-night stay.

They are part of a new local and last-minute clientele keeping the lights on at the city's most luxurious hotels now that the novel coronavirus has...

