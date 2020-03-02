You are here

Home > Real Estate

New York's pro-tenant law snarls rentals for Hamptons mansions

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

NEW York State's sweeping tenant-protection law is causing headaches for Hamptons mansion owners who lease out their beachside spreads for the summer.

The new rules prohibit landlords from collecting more than a month's rent upfront. That is a problem in the Long Island resort towns, where home owners rely on three-month rental contracts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, paid in full ahead of the season.

The law - aimed at keeping apartments affordable - took effect in June, but Hamptons home owners are only now catching up with its provisions as the peak leasing season gets under way. Landlords, faced with the notion of collecting rent from partying tenants every 30 days, are considering doing away with full summer leases, or hiking monthly asking prices to cover maintenance costs on their lavish estates, brokers say.

"The issue is you can get stuck with a tenant who pays for June, and once August comes around, doesn't pay," said Frank Bodenchak, a rental and sales broker with Sotheby's International Realty in the Hamptons. "The month of August through Labour Day might be worth as much as the other 11 months combined. These are big houses that require a lot of planning. You can't rent these things last minute."

SEE ALSO

Weekending in the suburbs

Those properties can command princely sums. The owner of a 929-square-metre house in Sagaponack - with a pool, tennis court and six zones of outdoor entertainment space - is seeking US$790,000 for Memorial Day weekend through Labour Day, or US$375,000 for just the month of July.

On top of those rents, landlords also rely on additional upfront cash to cover things like utilities and pool care - also banned under the law.

When renting out her Southampton home the past two summers, Victoria Shtainer preferred taking a lesser amount for the entire season over having the onus of preparing for a new tenant each month.

This year, she is selling her house - with its saunas, tennis and basketball courts, movie theatre and saltwater pool - for US$9 million.

"I cannot rent it the way I used to," said Ms Shtainer, a Manhattan-based real estate agent with Compass. "I'm thinking about maybe becoming a tenant myself."

The area's brokerage community has appealed for a legislative fix, seeking an exemption for rentals of 120 days or shorter. A bill is up for review by the judiciary committees of both houses, said Lisa Lombardo, the legislative director for Assemblyman Fred Thiele, a sponsor of the measure whose district includes the Hamptons.

"Don't underestimate the need of most home owners to rent their homes during the summer months to offset the costs of owning and maintaining them," Judi Desiderio, chief executive officer of Hamptons brokerage Town & Country Real Estate wrote in a letter to lawmakers earlier this month.

Without a law tweak, expect some Hamptons rentals to be more costly this year - and for homeowners to demand extra assurances from seasonal tenants, like recommendations from previous landlords, Ms Shtainer said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Sakal enters property management services

New World Development sees stable HK home prices amid epidemic

Blackstone bets big on UK's student housing

Development charge rates mostly unchanged in latest review

UOL net profit up 14% for FY19

Ho Bee Land Q4 net profit soars on fair value gains

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 05:52 AM
Life & Culture

Paris' Louvre Museum closed as staff walk out over coronavirus

[PARIS] Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at...

Mar 1, 2020 11:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion Holdings reaches agreement with white knight

TROUBLED offshore and marine group Ezion Holdings has on Feb 28 reached a new conditional debt conversion and...

Mar 1, 2020 06:36 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia's PM; Mahathir calls for urgent Parliament sitting as PH resistance continues

KUALA LUMPUR

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.