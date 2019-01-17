Newton Lodge up for collective sale with S$44m minimum price

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OWNERS of Newton Lodge, a 16-unit apartment block at Newton Road, have put their freehold 21,409 square foot site up for tender at a minimum price of S$44 million.
This translates to a land rate of S$1,468 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) at a 1.4 gross plot ratio, said
