You are here

Home > Real Estate

No-deal Brexit fears take heavy toll on UK housing market

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 8:43 AM

BP_UKhousing_171218_2.jpg
The toll Brexit is taking on the UK housing market was laid bare in surveys published Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The toll Brexit is taking on the UK housing market was laid bare in surveys published Monday.

Asking prices fell for a second month in December, recording the steepest back-to-back declines since 2012, Rightmove said. Acadata meanwhile reported that actual selling prices grew at their slowest annual pace in over 6 and a half years in November.

"Overall the market is going nowhere very fast, with the main driver of this remaining Brexit-induced uncertainty," Acadata Chairman Peter Williams and John Tindale, a housing analyst at the firm, said in a statement. "We are about to enter the seasonal lull generated by Christmas and the New Year, so we should certainly not expect a big bounce back."

Average home prices rose just 0.9 per cent to £305,522 (S$528,977) compared with November 2017, the smallest annual increase since April 2012, Acadata said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rightmove said the price of property put up for sale has fallen by 3.2 per cent over the past two months, leaving asking prices almost £10,000 lower on average than in October. In London, 19 per cent fewer properties came to market this month than a year earlier.

Silver Lining

Fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal in March have hit the housing market at a time when affordability was already stretched, particularly in London. Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to get parliamentary backing for her deal and there little sign that the EU is prepared to offer sufficient concession to break the stalemate.

There were some silver linings amid the housing-market gloom. According to Rightmove, sales agreed by agents fell by "a relatively marginal" 2.1 per cent annually, a sign bargain hunters are looking for deals. Acadata too reported renewed buyer interest, with transactions at the highest for any November in three years.

In another sign that Brexit is making Britons cautious, a separate report from Visa and IHS Markit showed household spending fell for a second consecutive month in November. Expenditure on food and beverages, as well as clothing and footwear, dropped.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Datapulse to buy Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35b won

Hotel investors continue to bet on high-end segment

Billionaire newly-weds to move into swanky home

UK govt to stop use of illicit money in property purchases by foreigners

China’s home-price growth eases amid lacklustre buyer demand

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening