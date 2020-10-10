No impact likely on prices for projects nearing completion from government's further relief measures

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE latest relief measures for developers which offer a further six-month extension for project completion is not expected to impact the prices of projects with completion dates in the next couple of years.
That's because most of these projects which are already majority...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes