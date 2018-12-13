You are here

Home > Real Estate

No signs of new property bubble in Spain, says central bank

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

THERE are no signs of a new property bubble in Spain and the sector is far from showing any indications of over-valuation seen before its 2008 collapse, Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

Spain's economy slumped for nearly five years after a burst property bubble sent prices falling as much as 40 per cent, hit the construction sector and left millions out of work.

In the run-up to the 2008 crisis, the construction sector was worth around 12 per cent of Spain's economic output, there was a sharp growth in lending and house prices were overvalued, Mr Hernandez de Cos said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Where are we today? We're a long way from any excessive growth in credit . . . and the weight of construction has seen an important adjustment," he said at a banking conference in the Spanish capital.

The construction sector has shrunk considerably since the end of the last decade and is now worth between five and six percent of economic output. Mortgage lending has also seen a sharp reduction as banks have reigned in credit.

Housing prices, meanwhile, have shown some turnaround since the economy returned to growth in 2013, but remain manageable, Mr Hernandez de Cos said.

"In the case of house values, we've seen prices rise quickly but we're still a long way from where we were during the crisis," he said, and the central bank would continue to monitor the sector closely. REUTERS

Real Estate

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents down 0.5%: SRX

Two German property firms to invest 1 billion euros in shared living

Iconic Bangkok hotel calls time after slide in luxury room rates

Australia growth to be hit by housing 'perfect storm'

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening