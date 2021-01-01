Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview

The Normanton Park project will have 1,840 condominium units, 22 strata terraces, and eight commercial units. It will likely be the largest project launch in 2021.

Singapore

ALMOST two years after its developer was slapped with a no-sale licence, the Normanton Park private residential project can now proceed to market.

However, there are several conditions tied to the sale of its units, to protect the interests of homebuyers, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Business Times (BT).

The development, situated in District 5 and next to Kent Ridge Park, will open for public preview on Jan 2, 2021, said Kingsford Huray Development in a statement on Thursday.

Normanton Park will likely be the largest project launch in 2021, going by its total of 1,862 residential units, which are equipped with smart-home features, the Chinese property developer added.

It is expected to obtain its temporary occupation permit (TOP) in 2023.

Kingsford was issued a no-sale licence in January 2019 for the project, which prohibited it from selling units before obtaining the TOP although it could still begin construction.

That came after the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) found that some building works such as windows and barriers at the company's other project - Kingsford Waterbay along Upper Serangoon View - had deviated from regulatory requirements. Angry residents there reportedly took the Chinese firm to task over poor construction work.

Feedback received from buyers of another condominium, Kingsford Hillview Peak near the Hillview MRT station, was also taken into consideration at the time, BT reported.

Kingsford Waterbay was ordered to stop building works in December 2017, and that was lifted after rectification works were done. Separately, the developer was fined S$130,000 in July 2017 for repeated safety lapses at the Hillview Peak work site.

The no-sale ban was lifted on Nov 30 for Normanton Park, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) website. A sales licence was issued instead.

A URA spokesperson told BT on Thursday that in issuing the sales licence for the project, the Controller of Housing had taken into consideration the fact that Kingsford had completed the Waterbay project "satisfactorily" with the certificate of statutory completion (CSC) and titles issued.

The Hillview Peak condominium also received its CSC and titles, and the developer "has also taken steps to resolve the issues previously raised by the homebuyers", URA added.

For Normanton Park, one of the sale-licence conditions imposed is that all its units must pass the BCA's Quality Mark assessment before Kingsford can apply for a TOP.

Kingsford noted on Thursday that Normanton Park will seek to obtain the 100 per cent Quality Mark certification, which measures the quality of workmanship in every dwelling unit of a newly completed private residential project. URA told BT in 2019 that in general, such a requirement is "so that homebuyers can be assured that their housing units are constructed and finished to a reasonable standard of quality".

Normanton Park has 1,840 one to five-bedroom units and penthouses across nine 24-storey towers encircling swimming pools. The apartment sizes range from 45-65 square metres (sq m) for one bedroom units to 150-167 sq m for five-bedroom units.

On the ground floor are 22 two-storey, 196 sq m strata terraces with direct adjoining pool access and a private parking lot each.

In addition, there are eight commercial units: seven 43-44 sq m shops and one 104 sq m restaurant.

The indicative prices begin in excess of S$700,000 for the condominium one-bedroom apartments, S$1 million for the two-bedroom units, about S$1.5 million for the three-bedroom units, S$2 million for the four-bedroom units, and nearly S$2.8 million for the five-bedroom apartments.

The strata terrace houses carry indicative price tags starting from around S$3.4 million, while the commercial units are priced from S$2 million onwards.

The development is near the Southern Ridges green corridor, which includes Kent Ridge Park, HortPark and Mount Faber Park. Also in close proximity to it are business centres such as Singapore Science Park 1 and 2, Mapletree Business City, Fusionopolis and Biopolis.

The mega project's five marketing agencies are ERA Singapore, Huttons Asia, OrangeTee & Tie, PropNex and SRI. The sales gallery and show suites are located at 1 Normanton Park; visits are by appointment only.

Kingsford is owned by Chinese-citizen-turned-Singaporean Cui Zhengfeng. The company bought the Normanton Park site in October 2017 for S$830.1 million, in one of Singapore's biggest en bloc purchases at the time.