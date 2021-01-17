You are here
Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf
ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square foot on the first day of sales, developer Kingsford Huray Development said on Sunday afternoon.
Of the 600 residential units sold, 80 per cent are one- and two-bedroom units, it said in a press statement. Three commercial units were also taken up.
The development, which is expected to obtain Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2023, consists of 1,840 apartment units, 22 two-storey strata terraces and eight commercial units.
Most of the homebuyers are Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are either "owner-occupiers or property investors", Kingsford added.
Normanton Park is likely the last mega project to be launched for a while, Its show gallery saw a heavy turnout of some 12,000 visitors during its 13-day preview this month, despite the heavy rain over the first two weekends.
Kingsford was slapped with a no-sale licence for nearly two years for the project for failing to meet the requirements for a sale licence.
This was lifted on Nov 30, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's website, after which a sales licence was issued.
