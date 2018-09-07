You are here
Norway builds world's tallest timber tower
Oslo
NORWAY has completed the frame of the world's tallest timber building, which is being lauded for being environmentally friendly and fire-resistant.
The Mjos Tower, which is situated near and named after a lake located about 100km north of the capital Oslo, saw its last beam hoisted by a crane this week. At 85.4 metres, it has 18 floors.
Promoters say that using wood, a renewable material, makes it possible to reduce CO2 emissions compared to concrete, which is the primary material of residential buildings in cities.
"Building with wood is helping us breathe in a better world," said businessman Arthur Buchardt, who added he began the project after being inspired by the Paris agreement on climate change.
Constructors say the building is fire-resistant as it uses glue-laminated timber that will only burn when continuously exposed to flames.
When it opens in March 2019, the tower will surpass its 49-metre counterpart Treet (tree in Norwegian), which previously held the record for the world's tallest wooden building and is located in the western city of Bergen. AFP