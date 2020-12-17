You are here

Nov condo, HDB rental volumes up despite travel curbs

Month on month, rental volume for condominiums increases 3.8%, while HDB rental volume climbs 6.7%
Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Overall rents for HDB flats last month remained unchanged from the month before. But compared to a year ago, they are up by 0.8 per cent.
MORE people rented condominium units and Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in November, even with border restrictions still in place.

The rental volume for condominiums rose 3.8 per cent month on month to an estimated 4,443 units in November from 4,281 units in...

Slight uptick in Singapore business confidence for another quarter: SCCB

