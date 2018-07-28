Number of HDB flats resold rises 33.3% in Q2 2018

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MORE Housing Board resale flats were sold in the second quarter of this year, with the number of transactions rising 33.3 per cent from the previous quarter.
Public housing data released by the HDB on Friday showed that there were 5,941
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg