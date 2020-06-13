NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[NEW YORK] The coronavirus hammered New York City hotels, pushing struggling properties to the brink of insolvency and presenting grave challenges to a local economy that depends heavily on tourism.
Now, with international flights cancelled and Broadway on ice, lodging owners and a hotel...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes