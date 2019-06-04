You are here

Home > Real Estate

NZ's Fletcher Building trims annual profit guidance after Formica sale

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 11:45 AM

[BENGALURU] Fletcher Building Ltd on Tuesday lowered its operating profit forecast for fiscal year 2019 after completion of the sale of its Formica business, sending shares in New Zealand's largest builder sharply lower.

The company now expects earnings before interest and tax before significant items for fiscal 2019 to be between NZ$620 million and NZ$650 million (S$559.62 million-S$586.71 million), compared to its earlier guidance of NZ$650 million to NZ$700 million.

The Auckland-based firm attributed the cut in guidance to the exclusion of the June earnings from Formica - a large trading month for the business - as well as softer performance in Formica Europe and North America, which put pressure on its international division.

Fletcher had announced an agreement to sell the Formica Group to Netherlands-based Broadview Holding BV for US$840 million in December, as it looked to streamline and exit non-core businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Formica is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of surfacing products for commercial and residential applications.

"Our strategy is to refocus Fletcher Building's capital and capability behind our New Zealand and Australian businesses, with building products and distribution at our core," Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said.

Shares of Fletcher were trading 4.6 per cent lower, its largest intraday drop in three and a half months, compared with a 1.2 per cent fall in the benchmark New Zealand index.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Property developer Evia, Metro snag S$296m green loan for Tampines office towers

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Funan mall reopens June 28; 92% of retail, 98% of office space taken up

Blackstone bets on e-commerce with US$18.7b logistics deal

Australia home prices fall at slower pace, auctions revive: report

New York takes aim at skyscrapers' sky-high energy usage

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
5 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening