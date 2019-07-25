You are here

Home > Real Estate

NZ's foreign buyer ban hits house prices in Queenstown

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Wellington

NEW Zealand's ban on foreign buyers is damping house prices in Queenstown, a stunning winter playground for the rich that has been a magnet for wealthy overseas investors.

Nestled on the shores of a pristine lake on New Zealand's South Island, and ringed by majestic mountains, Queenstown's popularity with buyers from Australia, Asia and the US had seen values double in little more than three years.

The boom has been brought to an end by a nationwide ban on foreign property buyers the government introduced last October in a bid to make housing more affordable for its own citizens.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's very, very clear the foreign buyer ban has impacted the Queenstown market," said Nick Goodall, Wellington-based head of research at Corelogic New Zealand. "It's a massive chunk of demand taken out."

Prices in the Queenstown region fell 0.1 per cent in June from a year earlier - the first annual decline since July 2011 - and dropped 2.2 per cent the past three months, according to Corelogic data. At its peak in 2017, Queenstown's annual house-price inflation hit 32 per cent.

Government figures show the number of property transfers involving a foreign buyer fell to 2.7 per cent in the first quarter from 9.7 per cent a year earlier.

The median price was still NZ$1.17 million (S$1.07 million) in June, maintaining Queenstown's reign as the most expensive real estate market in the country.

The town's allure is not hard to fathom. With two ski fields on its doorstep, and another two just up the road in fellow resort town Wanaka, it has become a winter playground for those who can afford it.

Bungee jumping, thrilling high-speed jet-boat rides and mountain biking trails continue to attract tourists year-round, while a picturesque landscape dotted with vineyards completes the package.

The curb on foreign buyers comes at a time of increased supply. Queenstown is the busiest region for home construction, with new building consents about 8 per cent of existing housing stock, according to Corelogic.

The ban on foreign speculators has also impacted Auckland, the nation's most populous city, where prices have dropped 2.7 per cent over the past year. But it is not likely to suppress house prices at a national level amid a shortage of new building, continued immigration and record-low interest rates. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Singapore's Generation Z won't be mall rats

US home sales tumble as prices surge to record high

Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy

Amazon moves into real estate by teaming up with Realogy

Ascendas Reit, H-Trust change financial year-end to December

Credit Suisse sees S-Reit valuations staying elevated; favours retail Reits

Editor's Choice

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

BT_20190725_NBBORIS_3844449.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson promises Brexit withdrawal deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly