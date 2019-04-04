You are here

Home > Real Estate

OCBC said to be seeking buyer for Mt Elizabeth property

The property could be worth at least S$2,500 psf on approved GFA, assuming it is rezoned for hotel development
Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20190404_KRELIZABETH4_3743035.jpg
Frasers Hospitality has leased the block and operates it as Fraser Residence, which houses 72 serviced apartments. It was reported that Frasers Hospitality spent S$6.5 million to spruce up the place in 2011.

Singapore

OVERSEA-CHINESE Banking Corporation (OCBC) is looking to sell a 22-storey freehold serviced-residence development at 2, Mount Elizabeth Link, sources told The Business Times.

The district 9 property housing 72 serviced apartments is leased to Frasers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

China Everbright unit makes offer for Ying Li

There are tentative signs that wild beasts of Chinese real estate are growing up

London backs plans for 'tulip' tower to bloom over city

Canada's Brookfield eyeing US$2b property deal in Shanghai

The best places to own a vacation home in the US

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening