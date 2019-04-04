OCBC said to be seeking buyer for Mt Elizabeth property

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OVERSEA-CHINESE Banking Corporation (OCBC) is looking to sell a 22-storey freehold serviced-residence development at 2, Mount Elizabeth Link, sources told The Business Times.
The district 9 property housing 72 serviced apartments is leased to Frasers
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg