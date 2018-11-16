October new private home sales fall, rebound seen this month on new launches

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NEW private home sales slumped month-on-month in October owing to a dearth of new launches, but analysts expect sales to rebound in November, thanks to a slew of major launches.
Developers in Singapore sold 487 private homes - excluding executive condominiums (ECs) - last
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg