Oei Tiong Ham Park GCB in District 10 up for sale with S$23m guide price

The corner unit comes with a patio entrance, a private swimming pool and six ensuite bedrooms. It also comes with a garage with space to park three cars.

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) located at Oei Tiong Ham Park – a designated GCB area – is up for sale via auction with a S$23 million guide price.

The District 10 freehold property has a land size of 15,216 square feet (sq ft) and floor size of 6,000 sq ft, which works out to a price of S$1,511.57 per square foot.

The property, currently not tenanted, is near Holland Village and minutes from Orchard Road by car, according to the listing seen by The Business Times.

The corner unit comes with a patio entrance, a private swimming pool and six ensuite bedrooms. It also comes with a garage - with enough space to park three cars - that can be used as a play room.

The auction will take place at Amara Hotel level 3 on Nov 13, 2.30pm. The property is marketed by Knight Frank.