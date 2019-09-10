You are here

Home > Real Estate

Office provider The Executive Centre pauses sale amid HK protests

It fears its large Hong Kong exposure could weigh on its valuation
Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

OFFICE space provider The Executive Centre (TEC) has paused its sale process over fears that its large Hong Kong exposure could weigh on its valuation as sometimes violent protests continue in the city for a third month, according to a source.

Final bids were due for the Hong Kong-headquartered company in late September but its owners - private equity firms HPEF and CVC Capital Partners - have decided to pause the process until conditions stabilise in the city, said the source, who declined to be identified because the information was not public.

Three months of increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong began as opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill, but have developed into a broader backlash against the government and have left the city facing its first recession in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Sunday, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators in the central business district - home of many TEC offices - as well as the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district.

TEC, founded in 1994, operates more than 130 offices in 32 cities across 14 countries in Asia and the Middle East, it says on its website.

Hong Kong accounts for about 30 per cent of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according to the source.

The company is 70 per cent owned by HPEF - formerly HSBC's Asian private equity arm until a buyout in 2010 - 20 per cent by CVC and 10 per cent by management.

No price has been made public, but the Financial Times reported in April the company was seeking a valuation of more than US$750 million. TEC is on course to produce EBITDA of US$46 million for 2019, according to the source.

Its sale pause also comes as loss-making WeWork, a US-headquartered office provider, has more than halved the valuation it expects from a New York initial public offering to a little over US$20 billion, from the US$47 billion it achieved in a private fundraising this year.

Unlike WeWork, which has focused on offering short-term space to start-ups and tech companies, TEC has focused on longer-term leases to a client roster of multinationals. REUTERS

Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

SPH records revaluation gain of £22.8m on UK accommodation portfolio

WeWork plans to cut valuation to below US$20b

Aussie mining towns lead in housing market recovery

Mt Elizabeth serviced apartment block for sale

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly