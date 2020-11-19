You are here

Office workers want to keep working at home, just not every day

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

OFFICE employees are getting used to the perks of tele-commuting, and expect it to continue even after the pandemic ends, but most are not ready to abandon the office entirely, a survey by Jones Lang LaSalle showed.

A majority of employees want to continue working from home at least two days a week, according to the brokerage's survey of more than 2,000 workers globally.

Only 26 per cent want to work from home full-time after the Covid-19 pandemic passes.

"The crisis has revealed a real need to address quality of life and work-life balance," said Marie Puybaraud, global head of research for JLL Corporate Solutions.

Most workers also expect their bosses to support their work-from-home needs, including a dedicated allowance, coverage of electricity, and Internet expenses and technology tools, the survey found.

Companies have been grappling with how much physical space they need as more employees get used to working remotely. Shares of major office landlords have plunged this year as supply continues to grow in major markets. A Bloomberg index of office real estate investment trusts is down about 24 per cent in 2020.

Still, employee engagement has dropped off as work-from-home drags on. Most workers surveyed agreed that the office is more conducive to collaboration, with 66 per cent of respondents preferring a hybrid model.

"Working from home isn't a panacea, it's difficult, it brings about a whole different set of stressors," said Neil Murray, chief executive officer of JLL Corporate Solutions. "There's also a desire to get back to this sense of community and creativity of the office." BLOOMBERG

