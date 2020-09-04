You are here

Home > Real Estate

One in seven UK homes are selling in a week since tax cut

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:24 AM

nz_housing_040964.jpg
The UK property market is booming with the number of homes selling within a week more than doubling from last year as Britons scramble to cash in on a tax cut.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The UK property market is booming with the number of homes selling within a week more than doubling from last year as Britons scramble to cash in on a tax cut.

One in seven has found a buyer in fewer than seven days since Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak raised the threshold for paying stamp duty, a home-buying levy, to spur activity in July, according to Rightmove. The market was effectively shut down when the UK imposed a lockdown in March, with viewings banned and transactions delayed.

Homes in London are the slowest to sell while Scotland is seeing the fastest sales, the property website said. The greatest demand is for three-bedroom houses.

The stamp-duty holiday, which is due to to run until March 31, has ignited a market that was already seeing huge pent-up demand following the reopening of the housing market in May. But many estate agents doubt that the momentum can be sustained, with fears mounting that the withdrawal of government support programmes could trigger a wave of unemployment this year.

"Not only are more properties selling in the current market than at any time over the past 10 years, but many sellers are finding that demand for homes following lockdown and the rush to beat the stamp-duty deadline means they're achieving a quicker sale," said Rightmove commercial director Miles Shipside. Yet, "it's still likely that demand will start to soften as it always does towards the end of the year".

SEE ALSO

Property investors look to mobile-home parks for Covid-era returns

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

Soilbuild Reit's sponsor signs term sheet for possible transaction of interests

More retail and hospitality space being converted to office use

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to raise up to S$1.39b to buy rest of AsiaRetail Fund

Moody's puts Lippo Malls trust's B1 rating on review for a downgrade

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

Women closing the pay gap with men, at least when newly hired

[WASHINGTON] Women are starting to be paid almost as much as men, a report released on Sept 2 shows.

Sep 4, 2020 10:50 AM
Consumer

FedEx plans 70,000-job hiring spree for record holiday surge

[DALLAS] FedEx Corp plans to hire about 70,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday surge of packages, up 27 per...

Sep 4, 2020 10:44 AM
Real Estate

Australia developer charged with bribing Malaysia officials

[SYDNEY] Australian police have charged a property developer for allegedly paying about A$4.8 million (S$4.7 million...

Sep 4, 2020 10:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman's 1MDB charges dropped by Malaysia after settlement

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group units, a key step in the US$3.9...

Sep 4, 2020 10:24 AM
Technology

Apple app store draws new scrutiny in Japan, epicentre of gaming

[TOKYO] Epic Games Inc's decision to sue Apple Inc over its mobile store practices has sparked new scrutiny in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

More retail and hospitality space being converted to office use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.