One Pearl Bank condo draws 4,000 in turnout during weekend preview

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 11:46 AM
Over 4,000 people showed up at the recent One Pearl Bank public preview over the weekend of July 13 and 14. One Pearl Bank is a 99-year leasehold condominium expected to be completed by 2023.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

OVER 4,000 people showed up at the recent One Pearl Bank public preview over the weekend of July 13 and 14, property developer CapitaLand said on Monday.

One Pearl Bank is a 99-year leasehold condominium with 39 storeys, occupying a land area of 82,376 square feet (sq ft) and is expected to be completed by 2023.

It is being developed on the site of the former iconic Pearl Bank Apartments, which CapitaLand bought for S$728 million in a private treaty collective sale last year.

The new development will have 774 residential apartments, ranging from studio units to penthouses of between 430 square foot (sq ft) and 2,800 sq ft.

Bookings for the condo will open on July 20, with prices starting from S$970,000 for studio units. Meanwhile, over two-thirds of the 774 units are priced below S$2 million each. CapitaLand had previously declined to comment on the average price per sq ft when contacted by the The Business Times

Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, residential and retail, said: "We are very encouraged by the enthusiastic turnout of prospective homebuyers at One Pearl Bank sales gallery. This reflects the strong appeal of One Pearl Bank’s strategic location in the heart of Central Singapore, iconic design and wholesome lifestyle offerings."

The sale price translates to a land price of about S$1,515 per square foot per plot ratio, after factoring in an additional lease top-up premium estimated at S$201.4 million.

