Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IT IS a rare case of a Singapore developer going bust, leaving the residential projects unfinished.
But for some 183 people, their worst nightmare came true when developers of the 70-unit freehold condominium at Laurel Tree along Hillview Terrace and the 96 residential
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg