You are here

Home > Real Estate

OrangeTee Holdings rebrands as OT Group, names Wilson Ang as exec director

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 3:29 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE real estate agency and advisory group OrangeTee Holdings has changed its name to OT Group (OTG), it announced in a press statement on Monday. 

The rebranding is meant to reflect a "unified identity" for the group, following the merger of its real estate agency arm with the agency arm of real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie & Co in 2017, OTG said.

Its existing real estate agency will continue to operate under the OrangeTee & Tie brand name. Meanwhile, the valuation, business space solutions, investment sales and Japan business development businesses will continue operating as OrangeTee Advisory.

In addition, OTG has appointed Wilson Ang as executive director. He will oversee the management and development of the group's businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Ang was the co-founder and chief executive officer of the managers of Viva Industrial Trust (VIT), and has been serving as a non-executive director of ESR-Reit after VIT's merger with ESR-Reit in October last year.

SEE ALSO

Two plum sites in latest land sales; Bt Timah plot to revive Jln Anak Bukit vicinity

He brings with him 28 years of experience in the industry, including real estate investment trust (Reit) management, industrial property investment and consultancy services.

OTG was incorporated as OrangeTee Holdings in 2000, and now employs more than 4,000 real estate consultants, advisers and managers. 

In conjunction with the name change, OTG has also adopted a corporate logo depicted by a spiral hexagon.

Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet higher demand

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

China's Jan-Nov property investment up 10.2%

Debao unit forms JV for land development, urban renewal in China

Hong Kong house prices stay stubbornly high in face of unrest

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies will issue 266.7 million new shares at S$0.0225 apiece for a total of S$6...

Dec 16, 2019 01:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds,...

Dec 16, 2019 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Dec 16, 2019 01:19 PM
Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they...

UPDATED 51 min ago
Dec 16, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly