OrangeTee Holdings rebrands as OT Group, names Wilson Ang as exec director

SINGAPORE real estate agency and advisory group OrangeTee Holdings has changed its name to OT Group (OTG), it announced in a press statement on Monday.

The rebranding is meant to reflect a "unified identity" for the group, following the merger of its real estate agency arm with the agency arm of real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie & Co in 2017, OTG said.

Its existing real estate agency will continue to operate under the OrangeTee & Tie brand name. Meanwhile, the valuation, business space solutions, investment sales and Japan business development businesses will continue operating as OrangeTee Advisory.

In addition, OTG has appointed Wilson Ang as executive director. He will oversee the management and development of the group's businesses.

Mr Ang was the co-founder and chief executive officer of the managers of Viva Industrial Trust (VIT), and has been serving as a non-executive director of ESR-Reit after VIT's merger with ESR-Reit in October last year.

He brings with him 28 years of experience in the industry, including real estate investment trust (Reit) management, industrial property investment and consultancy services.

OTG was incorporated as OrangeTee Holdings in 2000, and now employs more than 4,000 real estate consultants, advisers and managers.

In conjunction with the name change, OTG has also adopted a corporate logo depicted by a spiral hexagon.