OrangeTee & Tie CEO thinks cooling measures unlikely; weighs in on HDB 'lottery' effect

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
RESIDENTIAL property prices in Singapore will probably go on a stable and gradual uptrend, instead of "shooting up", due to a K-shaped economic recovery.
That's according to OrangeTee & Tie chief executive officer (CEO) Steven Tan, who does not expect the government to intervene in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes