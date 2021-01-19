You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

OrangeTee & Tie sets sights on 30% revenue growth in digital, data push

Real estate firm rejigs structure in hopes of fast-tracking digital transformation, enhancing agency activities
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BT_20210119_FLORANGE19_4411877.jpg
(from left) OTT's chief business officer Emily Eng, COO Simon Yio, CEO Steven Tan, and CTO Bill Leung. They took on an larger scope of responsibilities in the restructured firm.
PHOTO: ORANGETEE & TIE

Singapore

NEWLY restructured OrangeTee & Tie (OTT) is dialling up its digitalisation and data-driven efforts as it sets its sights on an increase of at least 30 per cent in its 2021 top line from 2019's level.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Steven Tan told The Business Times...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

UK business lobby urges more help for virus-hit firms

[LONDON] Britain's main business lobby on Tuesday urged the government to extend its furlough jobs support scheme...

Jan 19, 2021 08:17 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after two days of profit-taking, with few fresh market-moving...

Jan 19, 2021 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson criticised over lack of Covid-19 welfare commitment

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised in parliament on Monday for refusing to commit to the...

Jan 19, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

[WASHINGTON] The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to...

Jan 19, 2021 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

New York governor asks Pfizer to directly sell Covid-19 vaccine doses

[BENGALURU] New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked Pfizer Inc chief executive Albert Bourla on Monday if the state...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for