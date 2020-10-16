Orchard semi-detached house for sale with S$12m guide price

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A TWO-STOREY semi-detached property in Orchard has been offered for sale by real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie, with an indicative guide price of about S$12 million.
The property sits on freehold land spanning 454.9 square metres or 4,896 square feet.
This...
