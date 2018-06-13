You are here

Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale

ORCHARD property Park House has fetched a record collective sale price of S$2,910 per sq ft per plot ratio, marketing agent CBRE said on Wednesday.

The freehold District 10 development at 21 Orchard Boulevard sold for S$375.5 million, translating to S$2,910 psf ppr on the maximum allowable gross floor area of 129,035 sq ft, excluding the 10 per  cent bonus for balconies.

This new benchmark price beats the previous peak of S$2,526 psf ppr, which Hong Kong's Swire Properties paid for the Hampton Court collective sale site at Draycott Park in 2013.

The public tender for Park House was awarded on June 1 to Shun Tak Cuscaden Residential, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Shun Tak Holdings. Zoned as residential under the 2014 Master Plan, the 46,984 sq ft site has a plot ratio of 2.8. Shun Tak Holdings intends to redevelop the site into a luxury residential development with expected completion by 2023.

Park House is a rare freehold 60-unit development in Orchard Road, comprising 56 apartments and 4 shop units. Each apartment unit owner and shop unit owner stands to receive a gross payout of about S$6.1 million and S$8.1 million, respectively.

Said CBRE managing director of capital markets Jeremy Lake: "The response from local and foreign developers was overwhelming; we conducted more than 20 site inspections with developers from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China and Indonesia."

He added that Park House's positive attributes include its "very prominent yet exclusive location on Orchard Boulevard", accessibility to the Orchard Road shopping belt and the short walking distance to the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT, slated for completion in 2021.

Park House Collective Sale Committee chairman Edward Ong said: "This wonderful outcome has certainly exceeded the expectations of all owners at Park House."

