PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay to undergo S$45m renovation

The PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay (former Marina Mandarin) is undergoing a S$45 million renovation following its rebranding under the Pan Pacific Hotels Group's (PPHG) new brand.

PPHG, which is a subsidiary of UOL Group, has also renamed the PARKROYAL on Pickering, which is now PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering. The PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand is characterised by eco-friendly practices and a focus on well-being.

Over the next five years, PPHG plans to add suitable new properties to the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts brand as it expands its footprint in key global cities across the region.

Renovations at the 575-room Marina Bay hotel property - which will remain open - are expected to be carried out in phases and completed in the first quarter of 2021. Aside from integrating a new garden-in-a-hotel concept and environmentally-friendly practices, the hotel's rooms, function space, pool and AquaMarine restaurant will also be renovated.

Liam Wee Sin, group chief executive of UOL, said: "As a developer, we are keenly aware of the environmental challenges and webelieve everyone can do their part to contribute to sustainability and our environment. The launch of PARKROYAL COLLECTION brand marks an important milestone in our PPHG's journey."

"PARKROYAL COLLECTION is created for those with a sense of purpose and responsibility at heart," said Choe Peng Sum, CEO of PPHG. "It demonstrates that sustainability and modern lifestyle can co-exist through conscious design and efforts."