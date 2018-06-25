You are here

Home > Real Estate

PBOC reserve cut not aimed at helping housing market, BOC says

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 2:24 PM

[BEIJING] When China allowed banks to use 700 billion yuan (S$147.4 billion) more of their deposits on Sunday, they were very clear on where the money should go.

One sector not mentioned was the overheating property market.

Money freed up from previous cuts may have ended up flowing into the housing market, and the design of this new policy seems aimed at preventing that, said Fan Ruoying, a researcher at the Bank of China's International Institute of Finance in Beijing.

Loans to property developers and household rose 20.3 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, and the pace was faster than the overall loan expansion, Fan wrote in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The PBOC aims for 500 billion yuan to be channeled to debt-to-equity swaps, and 200 billion yuan to be freed up for smaller banks to lend to small firms. When they announced the cut on Sunday, the central bank also released detailed instructions to make sure that the money flows to where they want it to.

Funds released from the cut will be closely monitored, with every debt-to-equity transaction documented and submitted for review on a quarterly basis. The record of small businesses financing will also be included in the central bank's macro-prudential assessment review, according to the statement.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

China to protect quarter of land from development by 2020

China to protect quarter of land from development by 2020

ARA acquires full control of Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust

JLL, Lendlease launch proptech accelerator in Singapore

As housing prices soar, New Zealand tackles surge in homelessness

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg
4 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
5 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening