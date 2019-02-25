Peace Centre/Peace Mansion makes 5th attempt at collective sale with S$688m reserve price

THE owners of Peace Centre/Peace Mansion have put the prime mixed development site at 1 Sophia Road up for tender again, with a reserve price of S$688 million, or about S$1,474 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

Peace Centre/ Peace Mansion (PCPM) sits on a 76,617 square feet site, with a gross floor area of slightly over 600,000 sq ft. The property has 32 floors, with Peace Centre being a part-seven, part-10-storey commercial podium block, and Peace Mansion, a 22-storey residential tower with 84 apartments and two penthouses.

This is the owners' fifth attempt at a collective sale. In June last year, they were said to be eyeing a reserve price of S$650 million.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) 2014 Master Plan, PCPM's site is zoned for commercial use. It has a verified gross plot ratio (GPR) of about 7.89 and may be redeveloped up to a height of 55 metres above mean sea level, said sole maketing agent JLL.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

An outline planning permission (OPP) from the URA has been obtained recently for a developer to redevelop the site up to the existing GFA of about 604,578 sq ft at an equivalent GPR of 7.89 for a mixed commercial and residential project, JLL said.

Based on the OPP, a new development comprising 60 per cent commercial GFA and 40 per cent residential GFA could yield about 362,747 sq ft of retail/commercial space, and some 241,831 sq ft of residential units, JLL said.

An application for an in-principle approval for the lease top-up to a fresh 99 years has also been made to the Singapore Land Authority and a reply is expected to be obtained soon.

JLL executive director Tan Hong Boon said: “We expect strong interest for this site due to the reasonable pricing and its mixed-use approval. At the owners’ minimum price of S$688 million, it reflects a land rate of approximately S$1,474 psf per plot ratio, before factoring in bonus balcony plot ratio for the residential component."

The tender closes on April 11 at 3pm.