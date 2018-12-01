You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pending US home sales down to 4-year low in October

Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

CONTRACT signings to purchase previously-owned US homes unexpectedly fell by the most since January, reaching the lowest level since mid-2014 amid mounting evidence that the housing market is struggling.

The index of pending home sales dropped 2.6 per cent, after a 0.7 per cent gain the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in Washington.

That missed the median estimate in Bloomberg's survey calling for a 0.5 per cent rise. The gauge was down 4.6 per cent from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis, following a 3.3 per cent decrease.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The results underscore the challenges as elevated prices and rising mortgage rates are keeping more Americans on the sidelines of the housing market.

Economists consider pending-home sales a leading indicator because they track contract signings; purchases of existing homes are tabulated when a deal closes, typically a month or two later.

The recent rise in mortgage rates has "reduced the pool of eligible homebuyers", NAR's chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. While the job market looks strong, making long-term prospects look solid, "we just have to get through this short-term period of uncertainty".

Pending sales fell in three of four regions, led by a an 8.9 per cent slump in the West as the Midwest and South also declined. Signings in the Northeast rose 0.7 per cent. The index level of 102.1 was the lowest since July 2014.

While the report is in line with the view that housing isn't expected to collapse, the industry may have trouble gaining traction.

Previously-released data showed new home sales fell in October to the weakest pace since March 2016, while purchases of previously owned houses rose for the first time in seven months. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

SPH Reit still seeking acquisitions amid tough market

Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3 million

Roxy-Pacific to buy Auckland office building for NZ$72.6m

Real estate goes data-heavy in a disrupted world

HK tycoon Walter Kwok's sons inherit US$3b stake in Sun Hung Kai Properties

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening