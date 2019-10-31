You are here

Home > Real Estate

Pending US home sales post biggest annual increase since 2015

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191031_HOME31VQA6_3935723.jpg
The National Association of Realtors' latest index of pending home sales increased 6.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, signalling lower mortgage rates are reviving interest from buyers.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

CONTRACT signings to purchase previously owned US homes posted the largest annual increase in four years, signalling lower mortgage rates are reviving interest from buyers.

The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) latest index of pending home sales increased 6.3 per cent in September from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis.

This is the biggest gain since August 2015, according to data released on Tuesday. On a monthly adjusted basis, contracts rose 1.5 per cent, exceeding the median forecast in Bloomberg's survey for a gain of 0.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The result indicates the housing market is regaining traction after a separate report showed contract closings fell 2.2 per cent in September.

SEE ALSO

New single-family home sales in the US dip in September

A decline in mortgage rates - helped by US Federal Reserve interest-rate reductions - probably helped return residential investment to growth in the third quarter for the first time in more than a year, though housing is still relatively subdued compared with previous expansions.

At the same time, with mortgage costs well below levels from earlier this year and unemployment at a half-century low, the door remains open for further growth.

A separate report on Tuesday showed home prices in 20 US cities declined in August from the prior month for the first time in a year, reflecting moderation in some once-hot real estate markets.

Pending home sales are often considered a leading indicator of existing-home purchases and a measure of the health of the residential real estate market in coming months.

"Even though home prices are rising faster than income, national buying power has increased" with lower interest rates, Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said in a statement. "But home prices are rising too fast because of insufficient inventory." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Maxi-Cash to buy four shops for S$23.7m from chairman's firm

Soho China considers selling stake in commercial property holdings

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back cash

Ascott Reit DPU rises 5% to 1.91 S cents for Q3

Manulife US Reit completes acquisition of California office tower

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Transport

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators launched on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into Italian shipyard...

Oct 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its...

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly