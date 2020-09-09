Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

A 99-YEAR leasehold condominium jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings and City Developments Limited will begin previews by appointment from Sept 12, Hong Leong Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early-bird prices for Penrose condominium, which is located at Sims Drive in District 14, start from S$788,000 for units with one bedroom, S$943,000 for those with two bedrooms, S$1.33 million for three bedrooms and S$2.11 million for four bedrooms.

The development comprises five 18-storey towers housing 566 units. Sizes of one-bedroom units start from 474 square feet (sq ft), 646 sq ft for two-bedroom units, 936 sq ft for three-bedroom units, and 1,389 sq ft for four-bedroom units.

The temporary occupation permit is expected to be obtained in July 2024, Hong Leong Group said.

Facilities at Penrose condominium include a childcare centre, 50-metre swimming pool, wellness gardens, a rooftop sky garden with unblocked views, as well as a pavilion for social gatherings and a treehouse pavilion.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The development is a 15-minute drive from the central business district and Orchard Road, and a six-minute walk to Aljunied MRT station. The neighbourhood is also linked to other parts of Singapore by the Pan Island Expressway and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

Geylang Methodist School and Canossa Catholic Primary School are a five-minute and 15-minute walk away respectively.

Nearby hawker centres include Sims Vista Market & Food Centre, Haig Road Market & Cooked Food Centre and Old Airport Road Food Centre. There are cafes and restaurants in the neighbouring Katong and Joo Chiat districts, as well as shopping malls nearby, including Paya Lebar Quarter and Kallang Wave Mall.

Penrose condominium is also "well-positioned" to tap new growth areas, Hong Leong Group said. These include Kampong Bugis and the Kallang River precinct. The latter will see a rejuvenation of the waterfront with new walkways and cycling routes.

Hong Leong Holdings' head of sales and marketing Betsy Chng said the project is "well-priced and within the reach of most Singaporeans looking to invest or simply to buy a beautiful and functional home to stay".

The Penrose condominium sales gallery is located along Geylang Road, with vehicle access via Kallang Airport Drive.