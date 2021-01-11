Performance of STI, private home resale market took different paths during pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PRICES of private homes in the resale market proved more resilient than the Straits Times Index (STI) in 2020 as home prices rebounded to end-2019 levels in the months following the circuit breaker.
According to data from the National University of Singapore's Institute...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes